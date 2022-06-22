Wisconsin DOT adding 781 miles of charging-supported new routes for electric vehicles

WISCONSIN (WQOW) - For electric vehicle owners, or those in the market, there is good news from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation — more charging stations are on the way.
There are currently 306 publicly available charging station locations in Wisconsin, and 550 Tesla-only locations. Under the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) program, the DOT estimates receiving nearly $80 million over the next five years.
No specific number of new charging stations for the Chippewa Valley has been released. The DOT said those decisions involve balancing the need for redundant charging stations with improving routes that currently do not have enough stations.
"We are not seeing guidance on how to fully address redundancy under the [NEVI] program," Kaleb Vander Wiele, with the DOT's division of budget and strategic initiatives, said. "After we build out the full system, [The question will follow,] 'How do we re-visit areas that have that coverage and determine the level of redundancy that potentially needs to be funded?' We will have to consider redundancy in line with some of those other systems at the same time."
The Federal Highway Administration will approve or submit changes to Wisconsin’s initial plan for expansion in September. The DOT is targeting an initial expense of $11.64 million for the first phase of expansion. Funds will be used to develop a network of publicly accessible charging stations across the state.
The end goal is to add 781 miles of roads that electric vehicle owners can use with confidence, which the DOT calls "alternative fuel corridors." There are currently 1,186 miles of alternative fuel corridors in the state of Wisconsin.