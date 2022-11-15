Wisconsin DPI report shows ECASD maintaining, neighboring districts see marginal drop-off

CHIPPEWA VALLEY (WQOW) - Parents have always used report cards to track their child’s performance, but who’s keeping tabs on the performance of the school as a whole? On Tuesday, the Department of Public Instruction (DPI) released its report on how schools and school districts are performing statewide.
DPI report cards give an overall score for each school and school district on a scale of 0 to 100, which is calculated using four weighted categories and is based on standardized test scores. The overall score for the ECASD barely moved, from 68.8 in 2020-2021 to 68.7 this year. Unsurprisingly, these scores are both down from the pre-pandemic mark of 70.5 in 2018-2019, though all three scores fall in the 'Meets Expectations' category. DPI did not report scores in 2019-2020 due to the pandemic.
"We're not going backwards, which is definitely a positive," Mandy Van Vleet, Executive Director of Academic Services for the ECASD, said. "Certainly, there are some schools that experienced great success, and we want to learn from those schools to see what they are doing, and use the data to see what we need to keep doing. And then, it also highlights things that in some student populations and areas where we really need to focus our attention and get better at."
One of the areas where the ECASD has been focusing more attention is improving mental health. Van Vleet said they have looked to meet students where they are at, individualizing wherever possible to meet each student's unique needs. ECASD is not alone in this approach. Officials at the DPI said this is happening more and more statewide.
"We also are looking very closely at the mental health of our students and staff," Abigail Swetz, DPI Communications Director, said. "We know that the stressors of the last few years have exacerbated a lot of problems, but we also know that mental health for children in Wisconsin, and far beyond Wisconsin, has really been at a significant problem level for far too long."
The Altoona district’s overall score dipped to 76.1 this year, compared with 78.9 the year before, but it remains in the ‘Exceeds Expectations’ category. The Chippewa Falls Unified School District also saw a drop, from 68.6 to 64.6 -- both of which fall in the ‘Meets Expectations’ category.
The DPI cautions parents interpreting scores and ratings due to impacts resulting from the pandemic. To review complete results for your school district, click here.