Wisconsin experts share new information about toxic stress in kids

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Wisconsin... Chippewa River at Eau Claire affecting Eau Claire County. .Warm temperatures will continue to melt upstream snowpack and increase river flows. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && ...FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Chippewa River at Eau Claire. * WHEN...Until Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 775.0 feet, Some downtown businesses begin getting water in their basements. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 700 PM CDT Thursday, the stage was 774.6 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 700 PM CDT Thursday was 774.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 775.2 feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early Sunday morning. - Flood stage is 773.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 775.1 feet on 04/19/2019. &&