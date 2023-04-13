 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Top Stories

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Chippewa River at Eau Claire affecting Eau Claire County.

.Warm temperatures will continue to melt upstream snowpack and
increase river flows.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Chippewa River at Eau Claire.

* WHEN...Until Monday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 775.0 feet, Some downtown businesses begin getting
water in their basements.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 700 PM CDT Thursday, the stage was 774.6 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 700 PM CDT Thursday was 774.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 775.2
feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood
stage early Sunday morning.
- Flood stage is 773.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
775.1 feet on 04/19/2019.

&&

Weather Alert

...ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS FRIDAY AFTERNOON IN WEST
CENTRAL WISCONSIN...

Temperatures warming into the upper 70s to low 80s on Friday
afternoon will combine with dew points in the 40s to produce
relative humidity values in the mid to upper 20s. Sustained winds
of 10-15mph and gusts to 20-25mph will combine with the lower
humidity to result in elevated fire weather conditions. The
overall risk is slightly lower compared to Thursday, but will
still allow fires that develop to spread quickly as the conditions
persist until precipitation arrives later in the day.

Wisconsin experts share new information about toxic stress in kids

  • Updated
  • 0
kids stress

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and the Wisconsin Office of Children's Mental Health are releasing new information about toxic stress and how its affecting kids.

Toxic stress is constant stressors that affect the whole family and are passed on to kids. They include things like poverty, housing insecurity, and abuse that have negative effects on kids mental and physical health.

According to Linda Hall, director of the Wisconsin Office of Children’s Mental Health, toxic stress can damage developing brains and can lead to chronic health issues. But there are things parents can do to help reduce the effects of stress on their kids.

"Parents can really help by working on healthy habits at home. So eating healthy foods, making sure kids get sufficient sleep at night, that they get activities, they get outside, those are all important things to help build a strong brain," Hall said.

Hall also said kids can help by being open to talking about how they are feeling and talking to their parents when they are feeling stressed.

Click here for the Wisconsin Office of Children's Mental Health's new facts about toxic stress. 

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you