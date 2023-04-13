Wisconsin experts share new information about toxic stress in kids

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and the Wisconsin Office of Children's Mental Health are releasing new information about toxic stress and how its affecting kids.
Toxic stress is constant stressors that affect the whole family and are passed on to kids. They include things like poverty, housing insecurity, and abuse that have negative effects on kids mental and physical health.
According to Linda Hall, director of the Wisconsin Office of Children’s Mental Health, toxic stress can damage developing brains and can lead to chronic health issues. But there are things parents can do to help reduce the effects of stress on their kids.
"Parents can really help by working on healthy habits at home. So eating healthy foods, making sure kids get sufficient sleep at night, that they get activities, they get outside, those are all important things to help build a strong brain," Hall said.
Hall also said kids can help by being open to talking about how they are feeling and talking to their parents when they are feeling stressed.
