Wisconsin hires Fickell as head football coach

MADISON (WQOW)- Luke Fickell has been hired as Wisconsin's head football coach, Wisconsin Director of Athletics Chris McIntosh announced Sunday.
Fickell, the consensus 2021 National Coach of the Year, becomes the 31st head coach in program history. He has served as head coach of the Cincinnati Bearcats since 2016, guiding the program to its greatest success. In 2021, Fickell led the Bearcats to its first ever 13-0 season and an appearance in the College Football Playoff Semifinals at the Cotton Bowl, becoming the first non-Power Five school to reach the Playoff. It was the best season in school history.
“I am incredibly excited to announce Luke Fickell as our new head football coach and to welcome his entire family to Madison,” McIntosh said in a press release. “Luke is one of the top football coaches in the country. He is a proven winner, recruiter and developer of players. Equally as important, he shares our values. Coach Fickell is focused on giving our student-athletes the best opportunities possible and is attuned to the changing landscape of college athletics."
“My family and I are thrilled to join the Wisconsin family,” Fickell stated in the release. “This is a destination job at a program that I have admired from afar for years. I am in total alignment with Chris McIntosh’s vision for this program. There is a tremendous foundation here that I can’t wait to build upon. This world-class university, athletic department and passionately loyal fan base all have a strong commitment to success and I can’t wait to be a part of it.”
Before his Cincinnati days, Fickell had an illustrious playing and coaching career at Ohio State. He was the head coach for the Buckeyes for one season in 2011 and led the team to a 6-6 record and a spot at the Gator Bowl.
A press conference is scheduled for Monday at 4:00 p.m. to officially introduce Fickell as head coach.