Wisconsin lawmakers, law enforcement react to St. Croix County deputy's death

(WQOW/WKOW) - People across Wisconsin are mourning the death of St. Croix County Deputy Kaitie Leising.
Gov. Tony Evers (D-WI), Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI), Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-WI) and Rep. Tom Tiffany (R-WI) have shared their condolences on social media.
Kathy and I join Wisconsinites in grieving the St. Croix County Sheriff’s deputy who was killed in Glenwood last night.— Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) May 7, 2023
We are praying for the officer’s loved ones, colleagues, and the surrounding community and keeping them in our hearts as we mourn this tragic loss.
Saddened to hear that a St. Croix County Sheriff’s deputy paid the ultimate sacrifice last night in the line of duty. My heart is with the officer’s family and friends and the Wisconsin community as we mourn this tragic loss.— Sen. Tammy Baldwin (@SenatorBaldwin) May 7, 2023
Western Wisconsin law enforcement agencies made social media posts as well extending their thoughts with St. Croix County.