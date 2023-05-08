 Skip to main content
Wisconsin lawmakers, law enforcement react to St. Croix County deputy's death

Deputy Leising

Courtesy: St. Croix County Sheriff's Office

(WQOW/WKOW) - People across Wisconsin are mourning the death of St. Croix County Deputy Kaitie Leising.

Gov. Tony Evers (D-WI), Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI), Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-WI) and Rep. Tom Tiffany (R-WI) have shared their condolences on social media. 

Western Wisconsin law enforcement agencies made social media posts as well extending their thoughts with St. Croix County. 

