Wisconsin Republicans hold press conference to announce new tax bill

WISCONSIN (WQOW) - Eight Republican state Assembly members visited Altoona Tuesday morning to host a press conference about their new proposed tax bill.
Assembly Bill 386 was introduced Tuesday morning and aims to bring tax cuts for those who make between $15,000 a year and $225,000. The tax cut could reduce the 5.3% tax rate for the third bracket to 4.4%.
"When the budget was passed and the Governor put out his vetoes, the income tax cut for Wisconsinites was probably the most disappointing veto that I've seen," said Representative Treig Pronschinske, (R)Mondovi. "But like Representative Moses just said, the Governor gets a second chance."
The original budget proposal would have also cut the tax rate for Wisconsin's highest earners from 7.6% to 6.5%. That was an item Pronschinske said caused Governor Tony Evers to veto the original proposed tax cuts.
The lawmakers said they were confident the new bill compromises enough.
"That is a fair compromise," said Governor Evers, when News 18 caught up with him in Menomonie. "I wish we would have got that done before we're in the position that we're in now. My tax cut was very similar to that. So I appreciate their work but we do have to look at that, our fiscal position, where we are at this point in time."
Right now, the bill has been referred to the Assembly Committee on Ways and Means, where members may recommend amendments to the proposal.