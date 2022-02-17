 Skip to main content
Wisconsin seeing drop in child COVID-19 vaccination rates

  • Updated
  • 0
Free COVID-19 vaccines being offered in Middleton

(WQOW) - The pandemic continues to rage on in the Chippewa Valley and around Wisconsin, but a state expert says the vaccination rate for kids has gone down.

26% of children ages 5 to 11 have received at least one dose of a COVID vaccine since November when the Pfizer vaccine became available in Wisconsin.

UW Health gave 850 doses in one week last November compared to 81 shots that were scheduled from February 14 to February 18.

"From a parent decision making standpoint, they've been hearing over and over again that Omicron's milder, I think they're less worried about it," said UW Health pediatric infectious disease specialist Dr. James Conway. "They're also hearing that rates are going down and so again they're less concerned about it and I think that there's also this narrative that they've been hearing that kids do fine with COVID and so therefore it's not as big a deal."

Conway added that medical professionals are nervous about the lifting of mask mandates because the number of actual cases in the state may be higher than what's reported.

To view vaccine locations for you or someone you know, click here.

