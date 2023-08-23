Wisconsin soldier who went missing in Korean War buried after 73 years

FAIRCHILD (WQOW) - On Wednesday, 73 years after he went missing, U.S. Army Corporal Donald "Donny" DuPont of Alma Center was laid to rest, surrounded by family and given military honors.
"The family has been waiting for over 70 years for some form of closure," said Sergeant First Class Deandre Wilson.
DuPont went missing in action on December 2, 1950, during battle near the Chosin Reservoir in North Korea. There was "no evidence that he was not a prisoner of war" according to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA). That's the Defense Department agency that works to recover and identify Americans who have gone missing while serving.
The DPAA reports nearly 7,500 Americans who served in Korea are unaccounted for. Since 1982, only around 600 have been found and returned to their families.
"No one left behind. There's still an ongoing mission today," Wilson said. "This has been over 70 years coming."
After a meeting between Former President Donald Trump and North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un in 2018, North Korea sent 55 boxes to the U.S. containing remains of American soldiers. They arrived on base in Hawaii in August of that year. After anthropological testing, DuPont was identified in January 2023.
Finally, after decades of not knowing what happened to Donny, the DuPont family was able to say goodbye.
Click here to learn more about the DPAA.