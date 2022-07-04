Wisconsin State Patrol: 12 arrested for DUI over weekend

NORTHWESTERN WISCONSIN (WQOW) - The holidays are typically paired with celebrations that involve alcohol, but that pair can unfortunately lead to impaired driving.
Fourth of July celebrations aren't even over yet, and authorities have already been busy pulling alleged drunk drivers off the roads. Over the holiday weekend, the Wisconsin state patrol had 12 arrests on DUI charges in our region alone. They say driving while impaired can cause accidents, injuries, and even death, not to mention a hefty fine.
"When a person's arrested for a DUI, of course there is the fines, but there's also court costs and vehicle repairs, and insurance increases, so they say about $10,000 is what it costs for being arrested with an OWI," said Wisconsin State Patrol Trooper Bill Lindeman.
The state patrol is offering some tips before you think about getting behind the wheel. They suggest using a rideshare app like Uber or Lyft, or designating a member of your group to be sober driver.
If you believe you see a drunk driver, call 911 to report that person if you can safely get their vehicle's information.
If you are unsure if you are sober enough to drive, authorities say don't risk it.