Wisconsin State Patrol shares car seat safety tips as part the 'Law of the Month'

WISCONSIN (WQOW) - State Patrol said crashes are the leading cause of death for children across the U.S. On average, about 2,000 children 12 and under are injured in crashes in Wisconsin every year. For that reason, September's 'Law of the Month' is child passenger safety.
Troopers want to help you keep your most precious cargo alive, so they advise you follow the laws on car seats.
Children must ride in a rear-facing car seat until they are one and weight 20 pounds. Then, they need to be in a forward-facing car seat with a harness until they are four and weigh 40 pounds.
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, children are 70 times more likely to get to school safely in a school bus than a car.
"There's several reasons for that," said Sgt. Jason Bakken. "Buses were created for safety in mind and have better features than a lot of vehicles do when they're involved in crashes. Children in buses are more likely to survive or be less injured while involved with a crash."
September's Law of the Month is also about safety on the school bus. Officials said kids should wait until the bus driver signals it is safe to get onto the bus or cross in front of it.
Wisconsin State Patrol inspects every Wisconsin school bus annually to make sure they are safe, conducting about 12,000 inspections each year.