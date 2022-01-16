 Skip to main content
Wisconsin tornado count now up to nine from historic December event

  Updated
  • 0
Kyle Henneman lake wissota.jpg

Lake Wissota by Kyle Henneman

It has been a month since the historic tornado events on December 15, 2021. The National Weather Service has been surveying damage for a month now, and have confirmed one more tornado from this event as of January 15.

Prior to this outbreak, there have only been five December tornadoes since accurate recordkeeping of tornadoes began in 1950 according to The Tornado Project.

The 9th tornado was in Chippewa County, on the east side of Lake Wissota on Dec. 15. The tornado had uprooted and snapped hundreds of trees, some which landed on houses. Shingles were removed from houses as well as soffits from tree houses.

The path length of this tornado was 5.5 miles with a width of 75 yards and rating EF0 with peak winds estimated at 85mph according to NWS Twin Cities.

For a slideshow of the Dec. 15 storm damage click here, for more information about the Dec. 15 event click here and for the latest weather click here.

