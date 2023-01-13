2022 mental health study: more Wisconsin students depressed, vaping

WISCONSIN (WQOW) - A new report on youth mental health shows we're moving in the right direction in some areas, but could use a lot of improvement in others.
The Office of Children's Mental Health (OCMH) just released its 2022 annual report.
Related article: 2021 mental health study finds more Wisconsin children feeling hopeless
The study shows multiple areas of concerns. Statewide, students who use electronics for more than three hours a day, not related to school work, increased from 40% to 75%. That's compared to five years ago.
They feel more depressed and less connected to their school.
Plus, students who vape frequently (20 days or more a month) increased from 3% to 7%.
However, there has been improvement.
"Bullying has decreased compared to five years ago. The teen birth rate has decreased, and the school-based mental health professionals has increased," said Amy Marsman, OCMH senior research analyst.
Over in the Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District, officials said the top three reasons students seek mental health support are for anxiety, stress management, and depression.
"We have seen more than double the number of students each month utilizing school-based mental health compared to last school year," said Jamie Ganske, CFAUSD director of mental health and resiliency.
In Chippewa in November 2021, 68 students utilized their services. That jumped up to 145 the following November.
Although the need is increasing, both Chippewa and the Eau Claire Area School District are short on help despite having partnerships with community health agencies.
"It's not just our mental health professionals like our social workers, our counselors, our school psychologists," Kaying Xiong said, ECASD executive director of student services. "We have increased the number of that group in terms of staffing, but we also know that we need quite a few more."
State officials said we should invest more into comprehensive mental health services, but high deductibles from insurance companies are an obstacle.
"We actually have made some advances in terms of Medicaid being able to pay for the school mental health services, but we are having more problems when kids have insurance through their parents' employment or some other kind of commercial insurance," said OCMH director Linda Hall.
Officials are also considering how we can make mental health screenings as routine as physicals so that issues can be addressed before kids are at crisis-level.
The study found that 82% of Wisconsin high schoolers have an adult, besides their parents, whom they feel comfortable seeking help from.
To help develop a closer relationship with your child, experts suggest playing board games or watching movies with them.
A different avenue you can take is thinking of your child's phone as a bridge, rather than an obstacle. Ask them what funny videos on social media they watched that day, or what their favorite meme is. Simply asking them, 'How was school?' might not get you the engaged response you're hoping for.
If your child needs school-based mental health services within CFAUSD, go to cardinalcare.info. For ECASD students, click/tap here.