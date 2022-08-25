238 deer killed at Taylor County farm because of CWD

TAYLOR COUNTY (WQOW) - The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) confirmed Thursday that a deer farm in Taylor County has been depopulated due to chronic wasting disease (CWD).
238 deer were killed. Of those, 61 tested positive for CWD.
This comes after a 6-year-old white-tailed doe tested positive for CWD at the 22-acre farm in 2021. DATCP quarantined all animals on the farm.
The farm will not be allowed to have deer for five years, and during that time, it must maintain fences and submit to routine inspections.
The farm owner will be compensated for this loss with federal funds.