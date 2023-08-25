24-year-old man killed in I-94 motorcycle crash near Baldwin identified

Update (WQOW) - The man who was killed in a motorcycle crash in St. Croix County on Friday has been identified as 24-year-old Trent Michael Brinker of Woodville.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ST. CROIX COUNTY (WQOW) - A 24-year-old man from Woodville was killed on I-94 in St. Croix County Friday.
According to the St. Croix County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened on the westbound lanes near Baldwin around 1:30 p.m.
The man was on a motorcycle when he crashed, and no other vehicles were involved.
Details about what happened are still being investigated and the man's name has not yet been released.