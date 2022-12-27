$2M in grants being given to Wisconsin organizations that assist with housing, shelter

(WQOW) - Governor Tony Evers is awarding some local organizations grant money to help improve the services they offer to the community.
The grants are through the Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority, or WHEDA. It was announced Tuesday that 54 organizations will receive $2 million in grants to provide emergency shelter, transitional residences and extremely low-income housing.
"As it has for the last 38 years, the WHEDA Foundation Housing Grant Program expands the supply of safe, affordable housing for people facing housing instability," said WHEDA CEO and Executive Director Moore. "We are thankful to the governor for providing the resources to fund 20 additional applications and add 899 more beds than last year."
The awards range from $2,500 to $50,000. Counties with organizations receiving the help include Eau Claire, Barron, Sawyer, Rusk, Pepin, Trempealeau and Polk.
Click here to see a list of which organizations are receiving a grant and for what purpose.