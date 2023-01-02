3 brothers all born on New Year's Day, but different years, celebrate milestone and likely last birthday together

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Top Stories

Weather Alert

.A complex and potent winter storm will cause travel impacts
starting this evening, lasting through Wednesday. The worst
conditions will be Tuesday morning and early afternoon.

On Monday evening, a wintry mix of rain, sleet, and ice will
develop across southern Minnesota. Some locations may see over a
quarter of an inch of ice, and an Ice Storm Warning is in effect.
On Monday night heavy snow will move into southwest Minnesota,
and spread across central Minnesota and western Wisconsin Tuesday
morning into early Tuesday afternoon. Snowfall rates of 1 to
2 inches per hour are likely for a few hours, which will cause
significant travel impacts as visibility drops to a quarter mile
at times due to the heavy snow. A Winter Storm Warning is in
effect for this heavy snow, with generally 6 to 11 inches total
accumulation expected, with isolated amounts over a foot possible,
particularly in southwest Minnesota. Elsewhere, a Winter Weather
Advisory is in effect for areas that will see a wintry mix, and
less snow.

Please adjust your travel plans for Tuesday if possible.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS
EVENING TO MIDNIGHT CST TUESDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of
3 to 6 inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an
inch.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Minnesota and northwest and west
central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to midnight CST Tuesday night.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Heavy icing may
result in downed tree branches and power lines. The hazardous
conditions will impact the Tuesday commutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.

&&

3 brothers all born on New Year's Day, but different years, celebrate milestone and likely last birthday together

  • Updated
  • 0
3 brothers all born on New Year's Day, but different years, celebrate milestone and likely last birthday together

They're known as the "New Year Trio" because they're each born on January 1, two years apart from each other. Jerry Olson was born in 1943, Duane Olson was born in 1945 and Dick Olson was born in 1947.

 WCCO

Click here for updates on this story

    DEERWOOD, Wisconsin (WCCO) -- Every New Year's Day, three brothers from Deerwood, Wisconsin celebrate their birthdays together.

They're known as the "New Year Trio" because they're each born on January 1, two years apart from each other. Jerry Olson was born in 1943, Duane Olson was born in 1945 and Dick Olson was born in 1947.

They always celebrated together as kids, and now as adults, the annual celebration continues, but this one is a milestone.

"It's just special because Jerry's 80, and we're all here yet," said Dick Olson.

"Glad to make it this far," said Duane Olson.

While they're all celebrating their birthdays, Jerry is the reason for everyone coming together on Sunday afternoon. The oldest of the "New Years Trio" has kidney failure, and knows this is his last celebration with his brothers.

"I'm going to have to accept that fact, even though I'm a fighter," said Jerry, "I can't go through dialysis forever."

Jerry is also the most talkative of the trio. Connecting with others is how he hopes to be remembered.

"I want the world to be a better place, and that's the only way I could think of doing it - talking, conversing, exchanging ideas," said Jerry Olson/

The turn out to their birthday party on Jan. 1, 2023 proves just how many strong connections Jerry has made in 80 years.

"I figured I made a lot of changes in people's lives, and that's what's important to me," said Jerry Olson.

Dick and Duane still live in their hometown of Deerwood. Jerry is an Air Force veteran receiving care at the Minneapolis VA hospital.

Tags

Recommended for you