46,000 turkeys killed in Barron County after bird flu detection

CAMERON (WQOW) - Following detection of bird flu at a turkey farm owned by Jennie-O, tens of thousands of birds have been killed.
According to officials with the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP), 46,507 turkeys have been killed, which was the entire farm.
The birds were killed on Sunday and will be composted on site, according to DATCP officials. It was announced on Saturday that the flu was detected in the flock.
Bird flu, also known as avian flu, is highly contagious and has been detected in other flocks in Wisconsin, though this is the first detection in western Wisconsin.
Signs of the bird flu in infected birds include: sudden death, lack of energy or appetite, decrease in egg production, purple discoloration, difficulty breathing, running nose, coughing, sneezing, stumbling or falling down and diarrhea.
To report any signs of illness among domestic birds contact DATCP at (608) 224-4872.