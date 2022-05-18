$6M investment made to expand Wisconsin CNA training program

(WQOW) - A state program dedicated to training and mentoring certified nursing assistants is expanding.
Governor Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services have announced a $6 million investment to expand the WisCaregiver Careers workforce development program.
That program was originally established to address a shortage of CNA's in Wisconsin's nursing homes. This investment, paid for by the CDC, will allow the state to train up to 3,000 CNA's at a time.
"I think it's kind of widely known that the last two years have been really challenging for everyone involved in the health care sector, and that's led to more turnover; there's a long term need to build up the health care workforce," said Dr. Jon Meiman, the chief medical officer of the Bureau of Environmental and Occupational Health.
So far, WisCaregiver Careers has helped fill out staff at more than 300 of 385 homes in the state.
A current iteration of the program is on track to train 500 new CNA's before it ends next month.