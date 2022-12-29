"A second chance" Gov. Evers announces 171 will be pardoned

(WQOW) - Many more who were convicted of crimes in Wisconsin are having their records cleared as Gov. Tony Evers grants them pardons.
Individuals convicted of a Wisconsin felony may apply for a pardon if they completed their sentence at least five years ago and have no pending criminal charges, according to an executive order which laid out the creation of a pardon advisory board.
“A pardon is both an act of forgiveness and an acknowledgment that an individual has done the work to make amends for a past mistake and put forth the effort to be a positive contributor in their community,” said Gov. Evers in a press release.
The Democratic governor was criticized for granting pardons during the 2022 election season by his Republican challenger Tim Michels. In the months leading up to the election, Michels called on Evers to immediately halt the work of the Wisconsin Parole Commission and attacked him for granting pardons to convicted felons. Evers campaign called Michels attack a political stunt.
Gov. Evers announced Thursday he was granting 171 pardons, bringing his total now to 774, the most of any governor in state history.
The following are pardons given out to people in Western Wisconsin:
Devin Kolve was 20 when he participated in the theft of furniture from his then-employer with several others. Kolve now owns a tire repair business in Osseo, where he resides with his family.
Adam Skjerly was 18 years old when he broke into a store with a friend and stole merchandise and cash. In the 25 years since, Skjerly has owned and operated a trucking business and volunteered with the county fair in Barron, where he resides with family.
Joshua Simonson was 23 years old when he got into a physical altercation with a patron at a bar. Now married with children, Simonson obtained a bachelor’s degree from the University of Wisconsin (UW)-Stout and works as a general laborer and project manager.
Timothy Ewer was a teenager when he and another burglarized a string of cabins, taking miscellaneous household items and electronics. Now more than four decades later, Ewer is a grandfather who owns and operates a logging business in Ladysmith, where he resides with family. The district attorney’s office supports his pardon.
