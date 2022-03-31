Annual DNR spring hearing to begin next week

WISCONSIN (WQOW) - Hunters, anglers and other outdoor enthusiasts will get a chance to weigh in on possible changes to DNR rules and regulations in April.
The DNR will hold its annual spring hearing to gauge reaction to the possible changes.
Among the hunting questions this year is whether the state should go back to in-person deer registration stations, wearing backtags, and deer-tagging procedures. Also, if free antlerless deer tags should be replaced with a fee of eight to ten dollars, with that money paying for a statewide dumpster program for safer deer carcass disposal.
Participants will also be asked if they support the presence of deer and elk farms in the state. Chronic wasting disease, or CWD, has been found on dozens of deer farms over the past 20 years.
Another proposal— a pilot program that would pay hunters and landowners a significant amount for each CWD-positive deer they kill.
There is also a suggestion that the DNR study the impacts of crossbow deer hunting, on the state's gun deer season.
Other hunting-related questions are whether specialized air guns should be allowed for hunting deer, bear and elk, whether to prohibit using dogs to hunt wolves, and whether to ban all wildlife killing contests, which typically target coyotes, fox and rabbits.
Fishing questions include whether the walleye bag limit should be reduced from five to three on all inland waters, and whether to move the northern musky season to the first Saturday in May.
Participants will also be asked whether canoe and kayak owners should be required to pay a registration fee.
All told there are 63 questions. Online voting starts April 11 at 7 p.m., and goes until 7 p.m. on April 14.