Anonymous donor gives $1.5 million to sheriff's offices across Wisconsin

(WQOW) - An anonymous donation will help keep Wisconsin deputies safe during high-risk events.
In the fall of last year, the Badger State Sheriffs Association (BSSA) learned of an anonymous donor who wanted to enhance officer safety in Wisconsin. The association partnered with the Law Enforcement Foundation of Barron County to accept such a donation. The two organizations then created a safety first survey.
According to a press release, the survey was sent out to the 72 sheriffs that make up the BSSA asking about their safety needs. The survey received 53 responses regarding equipment requests that surpassed $1.4 million. Those results were then relayed to the anonymous donor who agreed to provide the funds.
In December of last year, he two groups received a check for over $1.5 million.
The law enforcement foundation of Barron County will retain $35,000 of those funds while directing the rest to the sheriffs who responded to the survey.