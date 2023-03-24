Area emergency call centers receiving grants to upgrade equipment

(WQOW) - The Office of Emergency Communications is distributing over $5.7 million in state funding to boost public safety across the state.
The funds will go toward local public safety answering points, otherwise known as PSAP's. These call centers handle emergency and non-emergency calls. Nearly 40 grants are being awarded, and several local agencies will benefit.
The Eau Claire Police Department was awarded over $71,000. The Chippewa County Sheriff's office will receive over $256,000. Over $104,000 will boost Pierce County Emergency Management, and nearly $257,000 will benefit the Polk County Sheriff's Office.
According to the OEC, these funds will be used for PSAP equipment upgrades and training for implementing Next Generation 911. Next Generation 911 is a national system that is internet-based.
Click here to see the full list of grant recipients.