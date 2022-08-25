Attorneys, DHS urge approval of spending plan for opioid relief

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - County and state leaders urged the Joint Finance Committee to approve a proposal on how critical opioid relief funds would be distributed after rejecting it last week.
"The message we want to be clear about is that our communities need these resources as soon as possible. So we are calling on the Joint Finance Committee to act to make sure that dollars can get approved for expenditure and that they can get to communities across Wisconsin to start saving lives as soon as possible," said Attorney General Josh Kaul.
Kaul, Eau Claire County District Attorney Pete Rindal, and DHS Director of Opioid Initiatives Paul Krupski talked at the Eau Claire County Government Center Thursday, asking the legislature's Republican-controlled budget committee to back the DHS' plan to use $31 million the state is getting from a settlement with opioid manufacturers.
Kaul said part of DHS' proposal is to use the money to increase the availability of Narcan and fentanyl test strips around the state as well as provide funds for tribal nations to address the dramatic increase in opioid overdose deaths.
Rindal said in Eau Claire County, opioid deaths more than doubled between 2014 and 2020. As for 2022, his office is on track to address a record number of cases related to opioid crimes.
Rindal said the county's opioid task force has identified numerous potential uses for the funds, including increasing opportunities and availability for local treatment options.
"Specifically more bed space in existing programs, expanding sober living facilities and increasing peer support networks, as well as developing more options for appropriate disposal of unused opioids both illicit and prescribed through the use of 'no questions asked' drug disposal sites," Rindal said.
The Joint Finance Committee raised an anonymous objection and blocked the plan and the resources that would come with it Wednesday, August 17.
In a statement, the committee's co-chairs said they want to improve the plan, but did not elaborate.