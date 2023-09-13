Baiting, feeding bans to be in place for some counties ahead of bow deer hunting season

WISCONSIN (WQOW) - Hunters are getting ready to draw their bows for the bow deer hunting season.
The season begins on Saturday and runs until January 7. District Wildlife Supervisor for the Wisconsin DNR Jeff Pritzl anticipates this year will be a bit of a warmer and damper hunting season. However, he said the deer population looks to be bigger than last year. This is due to plenty of food for them despite a harsh winter.
"In terms of winter mortality, that didn't seem to be all that significant which was a good thing," said Pritzl. "But, what it can also influence is the fawn survival rates this spring. That we won't have a good handle on until over the next couple of months. "
The DNR did confirm deer in Washburn County tested positive for Chronic Waste Disease. This means there will be a baiting and feeding ban in Sawyer, Barron, and Rusk counties.
For information about baiting and feeding bans, click here.
For information about permits for antlerless deer harvesting, click here.