Baldwin elementary student donates more than $1k to fund in honor of fallen deputy

BALDWIN (WQOW) - A generous St. Croix County girl is giving back in a big way.
On Wednesday 7-year-old Laykin Orr presented a $1,165 check from her lemonade stand proceeds to Sheriff Scott Knudson. It happened in front of Laykin's first grade class at Greenfield Elementary School in Baldwin.
The check will be used by the Take Action. Honor Kaitie. fundraiser, which was formed in honor of fallen St. Croix County Deputy Kaitie Leising, who died in the line of duty in May.
Laykin's parents, Hammond Police Chief Dan Orr and wife Allie Orr, were also there to see Laykin receive a Sheriff's Office challenge coin, and an 'enough is enough' T-shirt.
The group thanked Laykin for her donation, calling her a special little girl.