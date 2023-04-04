BBB offers advice in the event your home is damaged by a storm

(WQOW) - Some potentially strong storms will be making their way into the Chippewa Valley Tuesday night. The Wisconsin Better Business Bureau is offering some tips on what to do after a damaging storm or even a tornado.
The first thing to do is to assess the damage and take pictures. After that, contact your insurance company immediately and ask about policy coverage and specific filing requirements. This gets the ball rolling on the claim process. Next, document the damage to your property and cars; they can be used as evidence.
The BBB suggests that you not make any permanent repairs until you get approval from your insurance provider. After you get approval, you will be able to clean up and make temporary repairs.
