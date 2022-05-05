Bird flu found in Pierce County backyard flock

PIERCE COUNTY (WQOW) - The highly contagious bird flu, also called avian flu or HPAI, has been identified in another Wisconsin flock— this time in Pierce County.
The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) identified the case. The news release did not specify where in the county the flock is, only that it was found in a backyard flock.
DATCP officials said birds at this site will be killed to prevent the spread of the illness.
Bird flu has been found now in 11 Wisconsin counties according to DATCP. Symptoms include sudden death without clinical signs, lack of energy or appetite, and a decrease in egg production/ soft, misshapen eggs.
To report signs of bird flu among domestic birds, contact DATCP at (608) 224-4872. You can also call (800) 943-0003 after-hours or on the weekend.