Body cam video shows deputy falling into ice during Barron County rescue

BARRON COUNTY (WQOW) - Intense body cam footage captured the moments one of two deputies fell through the ice on a lake in Barron County Sunday.
Two deputies with the Barron County Sheriff's Department were attempting a rescue after reports that a snowmobiler, now identified as 38-year-old Matt Ludvik of Menomonie, had fallen through the ice on Prairie Lake.
The video attached to this story is body cam footage from deputy Eric Sedani. To set the timeline, Sedani fell through before authorities confirmed or located the snowmobiler. Sedani was pulled out and taken back to shore while deputy Heather Hughes continued the search and rescue mission.
She would later fall through after locating the victim and for 30 minutes she held herself and the victim afloat before being pulled to safety.
The sheriff's department is still working to recover Hughes' body cam video, but she and the camera were in the water for a long time.
Deputy Hughes is okay, but still recovering from the incident. The snowmobiler Ludvik has since been released from the hospital.