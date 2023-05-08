Bracelets fundraiser to help families of fallen officers in Barron County

CHETEK (WQOW) - A month after two officers were shot and killed in Barron County, a local police department is raising money in their honor.
The Chetek Police Department is selling bracelets in honor of Chetek officer Emily Breidenbach and Cameron officer Hunter Scheel.
One side of the bracelet says, 'In Memory of Our Fallen,' and the other side says "614 & 608," the badge numbers of Emily and Hunter respectively. The money will go to their families.
Chetek Lieutenant Jessica Larson said the community has been so supportive throughout this whole process, but fellow officers are still healing.
"We're just taking it day by day. It breaks our heart, but we know that we still have to keep going," Lt. Larson said.
Larson added the Chetek Police Department is low on manpower, so staff can't take orders over the phone or via email to ship them out. Instead, they ask that you come in-person at the Chetek or Cameron Police Departments or have someone come in for you to pick them up.
Bracelets are $5 each.