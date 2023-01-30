CDC: Rates of autism in children slightly up in Wisconsin

WISCONSIN (WQOW) - Recent studies show autism rates among children are on the rise on a national level, but what about here in Wisconsin?
According to a study published just a few days ago by the American Academy of Pediatrics, autism rates have tripled among children in the New York and Jew Jersey metropolitan areas from 2000 to 2016.
A 2021 CDC report shows nationwide, one in 54 children have been diagnosed with autism by age 8 in 2016, compared to one in 150 in 2000.
Executive director Kirsten Cooper with the Autism Society of Greater Wisconsin said rates of autism in the state have also gone up, but not by much.
The CDC says 1.9% of eight-year-olds in Wisconsin were identified as autistic in 2018 versus 1.7% in 2016.
So are numbers up because there are more children with autism, or are we getting better at diagnosing?
"There's a much better understanding and general awareness of autism that's probably leading to better diagnosis," Cooper said. "And the diagnostic criteria has also changed pretty significantly over the last few years so that could be a contributing factor."
Cooper said children and adults with autism have always been part of our community, and they can definitely benefit from more resources and local efforts to create more inclusion.
The Autism Society's mission is to create connections. Its annual conference from April 20-22 in Green Bay is expected to bring together 800 kids and adults from around the state.