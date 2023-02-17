Changes to hunting, fishing rules up for vote by state residents

WISCONSIN (WQOW) - Possible changes to hunting and fishing rules will be put to Wisconsin residents in April.
The DNR Spring Hearings give residents a chance to make their opinions known. Once again this year there are dozens of questions up for a vote, including several that affect walleye anglers.
Among the wildlife proposals: expanding the October youth deer hunt from two days, to four days.
Also, whether to allow people to shoot a bear if it's in the act of attacking a domestic animal. That would not include bear-hunting dogs that are training or pursuing bears.
Input is also being sought on many possible changes to fishing rules, including:
Having a uniform statewide season for musky, and lowering the walleye bag limit to three a day on all inland waters. Also, lowering the walleye bag limit and changing the size limits on walleye on Lake Wissota, Lake Holcombe, Cornell Flowage, Old Abe Flowage, Chippewa Falls Flowage, Dells Pond, the Jump River, the Flambeau River to the Thornapple Dam, and the Chippewa River to the Arpin Dam.
Another proposal: raising the bag limit for northern pike to 10 fish a day on Lake Chippewa (Chippewa Flowage), Tiger Cat chain, Spider chain, and Lac Court Oreilles chain (Sawyer County). There are also numerous proposed changes to fishing regulations on the St. Croix River.
Once again this year the Spring Hearings will be held in a virtual format. You can vote on the questions from noon April 10 to noon April 13.
The week before that, between April 3 and April 6 the DNR will hold open houses in every county for residents to ask questions about the proposals, or anything else. The exact dates and times have not been set yet.
Click here for more information.