Check your pockets: $125,000 Badger 5 lottery ticket is unclaimed, will expire soon

MEQUON (WQOW) - Were you in Mequon last July? Did you stop into a Piggly Wiggly and pick up a Badger 5 lottery ticket? Do you still have that ticket?
According to Wisconsin Lottery, no one has claimed the $125,000 ticket that was purchased on July 23. The numbers are 02-11-15-16-26. The expiration date on the ticket is January 19, 2023.
It was purchased at Olsen's Piggly Wiggly, 6111 W. Mequon Rd. in Mequon, about 18 miles north of Milwaukee. The ticket can be claimed at the Wisconsin Lottery offices in Milwaukee or Madison.