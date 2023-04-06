City of Ladysmith receives housing proposal on site of old hospital

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - New low-income housing development could be coming to Ladysmith, and it would be built on the site of a former hospital.
The city received the housing proposal from a Rice Lake nonprofit called Impact Seven after the Marshfield Medical Clinic moved to a new location. The vacant building created the opportunity for the city to get what City Administrator Al Christianson called "long awaited" affordable housing.
The potential apartment complex would have 40 units for residents who earn 60% of the median county income.
The median income for Rusk County is about $51,000. That means resident who earn about $30,000 are eligible.
The city has taken no action on the proposal but officials are supportive of the idea.
"A proposal like this to bring that many housing units in the community is huge. It's absolutely huge whether it's here within the city limits of Ladysmith or in Rusk County," Christianson said.
The proposal states the hospital would either be remodeled or redeveloped. The estimated cost of the project is $10 million.
The city will be holding a meeting about the development on April 10 that will include public comment and a developer presentation.
If the proposal is approved, construction would begin next spring. Rusk County still owns the land.