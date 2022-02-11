Colby takes another step forward in becoming Wisconsin's official state cheese

(WQOW) - Colby cheese has narrowly bridged the political divide and garnered bipartisan support.
Senate Bill 371, which would designate Colby as the official state cheese of Wisconsin, was approved Friday by the Senate Committee on Government Operations, Legal Review and Consumer Protection.
Colby cheese is named for the Clark and Marathon County city of the same name where the cheese was invented in 1885.
One of the bill's authors, State Senator Kathy Bernier (R-Chippewa Falls), said the innovation in cheese making behind Colby is something that put Wisconsin on the "cheesemaking map."
“This bill celebrates that history and innovation, but it’s also a reminder that just one small person from one small place can take an idea and change history – even cheese history.”
The bill passed the committee in a 3-2 vote.