Comment period opening soon for you to give thoughts to DNR ahead of deer hunt

(WQOW) - The state DNR wants to hear from you and what you would like to see for this year's deer hunt.
They are seeking comments that include harvest quotas and other key parts of deer management as part of the annual County Deer Advisory Council process, also known as the CDAC.
The public comment period is open April 8 through the 16. Annually, each county's CDAC meets to provide input and recommendations to the DNR on deer management in their area, based on deer herd metrics, county deer population objectives, and the public feedback they receive.
Once the process is done, the DNR will bring its recommendations to the Natural Resources Board for review on June 21.
