DCF Secretary: 'Project Growth' aims to increase child care access

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The Secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Children and Families paid a visit to the Children's Museum of Eau Claire on Thursday, touting a new plan to strengthen child care in the state.
The state DCF is now taking applications for 'Project Growth,' a $20 million grant program that's made up of two unique grants focused on making affordable child care more accessible and sustainable across the state.
The 'Partner Up!' grant program is geared toward businesses.
Funding from this program can be used to increase staff compensation, pay expenses or reserve child care slots for local business employees.
Under the 'Dream Up' program, funding will be awarded to 30 communities around the state to help create new child care businesses and enhance existing providers.
Secretary Emilie Amundson said when we help families, we help our workforce.
"When parents can't find care that meets their needs, they can't enter or remain in the workforce," Amundson said. "This is especially true for women. The value of child care cannot be overstated. In fact, it's the work that allows all other work to happen, and it's critical to helping our economy and our communities to thrive."
Businesses are encouraged to apply for Partner Up! funding.
Child care providers, community organizations, local government agencies, and school districts are encouraged to apply for Dream Up! money.
Applications for both grants are open through April 4, and are available on DCF's 'Project Growth' page.
Project Growth is primarily funded through the state's Preschool Development Grant – Birth to 5 award.
DCF is also using federal funding from the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act.