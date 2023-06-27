Deputy hurt, 2 on administrative leave after car chase in northern Wisconsin

WASHBURN COUNTY (WQOW) - A man is under arrest following a two-day chase in northern Wisconsin, resulting in one official crashing their squad car and two others firing their weapons.
According to Washburn County Sheriff Dennis Stuart, it started as an attempted traffic stop for speeding on U.S. 53, in the Brooklyn Township.
Stuart said in a press release that the driver increased their speed and drove down private roads and a campground. At one point during the chase, the lead pursuing deputy's patrol vehicle malfunctioned and hit trees. Stuart said the deputy had to the extricated from the vehicle and was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.
The next morning, deputies and a state trooper were looking in the area of the pursuit the night before when they found the suspect's vehicle concealed under some brush. Stuart said the suspect then started their vehicle again and drove toward the officers.
Deputies fired their weapons at the vehicle and struck the tires, Stuart said. When law enforcement eventually found the driver at a residence in Burnett County, he told them he had a gun before fleeing into the woods. Stuart said he was arrested a short time later.
Two Washburn County deputies are on paid administrative leave pending interviews with the Burnett County Sheriff's Office who is conducting the investigation.