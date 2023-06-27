 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON THURSDAY, JUNE 29TH...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until noon
Thursday, June 29th. This advisory affects the full state of
Wisconsin.

Smoke originating from Canadian wildfires will spread from north-
to-south on Monday, June 26, impacting PM2.5 concentrations at
the surface. We expect this situation to remain highly dynamic
over the coming days and will adjust messaging as needed.

For Monday, June 26th, we expect the heaviest smoke impacts
across the eastern half of the state, where the Air Quality Index
(AQI) is expected to be within the UNHEALTHY category but could
reach the VERY UNHEALTHY category. People with heart or lung
disease, older adults, and children should avoid prolonged or
heavy exertion and consider avoiding all physical outdoor
activities; everyone else should reduce prolonged or heavy
exertion and consider avoiding prolonged or heavy exertion.

At this time, we anticipate the eastern half of the state to see
the heaviest surface smoke through the episode, with noon Tuesday
through noon Wednesday currently appearing to be the timing of
heaviest impact. The AQI will likely range from the UNHEALTHY to
VERY UNHEALTHY categories, but we cannot rule out the possibility
of the AQI reaching the HAZARDOUS category.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Deputy hurt, 2 on administrative leave after car chase in northern Wisconsin

WASHBURN COUNTY (WQOW) - A man is under arrest following a two-day chase in northern Wisconsin, resulting in one official crashing their squad car and two others firing their weapons. 

According to Washburn County Sheriff Dennis Stuart, it started as an attempted traffic stop for speeding on U.S. 53, in the Brooklyn Township. 

Stuart said in a press release that the driver increased their speed and drove down private roads and a campground. At one point during the chase, the lead pursuing deputy's patrol vehicle malfunctioned and hit trees. Stuart said the deputy had to the extricated from the vehicle and was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.  

The next morning, deputies and a state trooper were looking in the area of the pursuit the night before when they found the suspect's vehicle concealed under some brush. Stuart said the suspect then started their vehicle again and drove toward the officers.

Deputies fired their weapons at the vehicle and struck the tires, Stuart said. When law enforcement eventually found the driver at a residence in Burnett County, he told them he had a gun before fleeing into the woods. Stuart said he was arrested a short time later. 

Two Washburn County deputies are on paid administrative leave pending interviews with the Burnett County Sheriff's Office who is conducting the investigation. 

