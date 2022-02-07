DMV warns of fraudulent texts or 'smishing'

WISCONSIN (WQOW) - There are scammers lurking at every corner, but this one may get you by how real it looks, and its effects could come with serious consequences when it comes to your personal information.
That's why the Wisconsin Department of Motor Vehicles is asking people to beware of "smishing."
Smishing is a combination of short message service (SMS) as a text message, and phishing, the act of sending fraudulent messages coming from reputable companies to reveal personal information.
Recently, officials with the state DMV said they've received many phone calls from residents reporting scam text messages pretending to be the department.
Officials said residents are sent to a spoofed DMV website where they're prompted to reveal personal information.
"Mostly, our texts are reminder that your product is up for renewal. Any ongoing correspondence on a specific measure would be handled separately," said Kristina Boardman, administrator at the Wisconsin DMV. "So we will never text you asking you to respond with personal information, we'll make sure that you're using a secure system, make sure it's you that you're giving out that information."
Boardman said that if you have fallen to the scam mongers, call the state DMV and they will set up a case report and refer it to consumer protection to take the necessary steps to protect your data.