DNR encouraging people to sign up for hunter safety courses

(WQOW) - The Wisconsin DNR is preparing for the 2023 hunting season by encouraging hunters to enroll in a hunter's safety course.
The DNR said classes are available for those looking to give hunting a try, or those who want to learn more about firearm safety. They say those who complete a hunter safety course play a vital role in keeping Wisconsin a safe place to hunt.
"Whether you're new to hunting or have many years of experience, the lessons learned in a hunter education course are invaluable," said Lt. Michael Weber, DNR Hunter Education Administrator. "Hunter education has played a pivotal role in promoting safe hunting practices across Wisconsin and will continue to do so into the future."
Anyone born on or after Jan. 1, 1973, is required to have a hunter education certification to purchase a hunting license unless hunting under the Mentored Hunting Law, the DNR said. They also encourage hunters older than 40 to take a class as a refresher.
More than 20,000 people take hunter education courses in Wisconsin each year.
Click here for course options, links to enroll and cost information.