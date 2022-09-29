DNR has new webpage with everything hunters need to know about CWD

WISCONSIN (WQOW) - With the deer hunting season quickly approaching, the DNR is sharing information online about CWD, otherwise known has chronic wasting disease.
The DNR has added a link to their website that includes everything hunters need to know going into the new season about CWD. That includes an interactive map for sampling locations, how to dispose of deer waste, which includes dumpster locations, and information on where and how to drop off samples.
Another thing to be aware of is which counties have a baiting and feeding ban.
"As of today, of our 72 counties, there's 14 currently that don't have a baiting and feeding ban," said Amanda Kemps with the DNR. "We know within the next week here which counties will have their baiting and feeding ban lifted. And just knowing that's coming up is an important reminder as well that everyone should be checking their baiting and feeding information regularly throughout the season."
Even if a deer tests positive for CWD, deer donation programs will accept all samples to determine where CWD is found the most.
DNR Chronic Wasting Disease Information Page
Baiting and Feeding Regulations by County