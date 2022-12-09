 Skip to main content
DNR looking for tips after 2 elk killed illegally during gun deer season

JACKSON COUNTY (WQOW) - Two elk have been shot illegally in Jackson County, and the DNR is asking for your help in finding out who is responsible.

Officials say it happened in two separate incidents during the gun deer season last month. They say mortality signals from the two breeding cow elk led them to the animals.

One was found on private property near Whitney Road in Knapp Township on November 20. The other was discovered two days later, near the Castle Mound and Brockway Roads in Brockway.

Officials say any information, no matter how small, could help in the investigation. You can call 1-800-847-9367. Tips can also be submitted online.

For more information on elk in Wisconsin, visit the DNR’s elk webpage.

