DNR: Report black bear den locations in Wisconsin

WISCONSIN (WQOW) - The Wisconsin DNR is asking the public to report any black bear den locations they find in the state.
The reporting will help with an ongoing study on black bear reproduction, according to a press release from the DNR.
This is the second year of data collection for The Black Bear Litter and Diet Survey. The study uses the den data to estimate reproductive rates for the black bear population in certain areas. This data is then used to help manage the bear population in Wisconsin.
Researchers are also looking to see if there is a connection between human food sources and bear reproduction. They say diet can affect cub survival rates and litter sizes.
“Public reporting is essential to this project. You don’t find bear dens every day, so it is important that people report them to us when they find them," said Dr. Jennifer Price Tack, DNR Large Carnivore and Elk Research Scientist. "Reporting dens helps us meet the sample size requirements for our study and increases the accuracy of the black bear population model."
This time of year, black bear dens are getting noisier as cubs are born, so dens are sometimes found. Active bear dens will have sounds like squeaking, grunting, humming or sucking.
The DNR said you shouldn't approach or disturb the den. Rather, gather as much information as possible including:
- GPS coordinates
- Photo of den from a safe distance
- Description of the site and surrounding area
- Any information on the bear or bears, including if cubs were heard
You can report a den by using this form on the DNR's website: Report Black Bear Dens For A Research Project On Bear Litter Size Survey (surveymonkey.com)