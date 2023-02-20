 Skip to main content
...MAJOR WINTER STORM TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...

.A major winter storm will bring significant travel impacts
across the region. Most locations can expect to see at least a
foot of snow by the time it ends Thursday night. The worst
conditions will be Wednesday evening through Thursday, as heavy
snow combines with northeast wind gusts of 30 to 40 mph, with some
areas in western Minnesota seeing gusts near 50 mph. This will
lead to significant drifting snow, and whiteout conditions in open
areas.

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for the entire area. Parts of
this Winter Storm Watch may get upgraded to a Winter Storm
Warning later today for a band of snow that will move in on
Tuesday. The snow will let up Wednesday morning, but then
widespread heavy snow will develop later on Wednesday as the main
storm arrives. This main storm is expected to bring near a foot of
snow to most locations, with higher amounts possible across
central Minnesota and western Wisconsin. Areas in western and
southern Minnesota may see blizzard conditions as well.

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING
THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Heavy snow with total snow accumulations of 10 to 18
inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 35 to 45 mph late
Wednesday into Thursday.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central,
southeast and west central Minnesota and northwest and west
central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From Tuesday evening through Thursday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible, and the
gusty winds could bring down tree branches and cause power
outages.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Avoid traveling late Wednesday and Thursday. Monitor the latest
forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&

DNR: Report black bear den locations in Wisconsin

  • Updated
  • 0
black bear (MGN)

WISCONSIN (WQOW) - The Wisconsin DNR is asking the public to report any black bear den locations they find in the state. 

The reporting will help with an ongoing study on black bear reproduction, according to a press release from the DNR. 

This is the second year of data collection for The Black Bear Litter and Diet Survey. The study uses the den data to estimate reproductive rates for the black bear population in certain areas. This data is then used to help manage the bear population in Wisconsin. 

Researchers are also looking to see if there is a connection between human food sources and bear reproduction. They say diet can affect cub survival rates and litter sizes. 

“Public reporting is essential to this project. You don’t find bear dens every day, so it is important that people report them to us when they find them," said Dr. Jennifer Price Tack, DNR Large Carnivore and Elk Research Scientist. "Reporting dens helps us meet the sample size requirements for our study and increases the accuracy of the black bear population model."

This time of year, black bear dens are getting noisier as cubs are born, so dens are sometimes found. Active bear dens will have sounds like squeaking, grunting, humming or sucking. 

The DNR said you shouldn't approach or disturb the den. Rather, gather as much information as possible including: 

  • GPS coordinates
  • Photo of den from a safe distance
  • Description of the site and surrounding area
  • Any information on the bear or bears, including if cubs were heard

You can report a den by using this form on the DNR's website: Report Black Bear Dens For A Research Project On Bear Litter Size Survey (surveymonkey.com)