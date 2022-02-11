DNR says there will be no future wolf hunts following federal ruling

(WQOW) - Wolf hunts will no longer be happening in Wisconsin according to the Department of Natural Resources.
The move was expected following a federal ruling Thursday that restored protections for gray wolves across much of the country. The court ruling put the wolves back onto the Federal Endangered Species List, meaning a wolf harvest season is prohibited.
DNR officials said that Wisconsin's wolf population is "healthy and secure" and that the department will continue its population monitoring, as well as completing their wolf management plan.
The last wolf hunt took place over six days in November of 2021.