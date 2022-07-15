 Skip to main content
DNR seeking public comment on future of North Central Forest

  Updated
North Central Forest

(WQOW) - The future of area forests is up in the air, and the Wisconsin DNR is asking for your input.

The North Central Forest includes portions of 20 counties, including Barron, Chippewa, Clark, Rusk and Sawyer. These properties owned by the state are used as parks, trails, nature areas, and state forests. The DNR is now developing a new plan for properties in the region.

Two public meetings will be held to talk about the plans and answer questions. You are also encouraged to submit comments and questions online, by mail, email, or phone.

There will be two public forums for the public to voice their thoughts:

5 – 7:30 p.m. July 26, 2022

Nicolet College Lakeside Center

1st floor commons area

5355 College Drive, Rhinelander, WI 54501

DNR staff will give a short presentation at 5:30 p.m.

5 – 7:30 p.m. July 27, 2022

Barry Wehmiller Learning Center

165 County Highway F, Phillips, WI 54555

DNR staff will give a short presentation at 5:30 p.m.

You can also use the DNR's online public input form, a downloadable hard-copy input form, or by U.S. mail, email or phone. Submit comments by Aug. 15 to: Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources c/o Savannah Ernzen, DNR property planner P.O. Box 7921 Madison, WI 53707 7921 Savannah.Ernzen@wisconsin.gov or 608-381-4336

Click here to view the North central forest ecological landscape regional master plan.

