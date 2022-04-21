DNR spring hearing concludes with 28,000 people voicing their thoughts on dept. rules and regulations

(WQOW) - The results from last week's Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources spring hearing are now tabulated.
More than 28,000 hunters, anglers and other outdoors enthusiasts participated in public comment related to possible changes to DNR rules and regulations.
Participants, including both in-state and out-of-state residents, were overwhelmingly in favor of returning to in-person deer registration stations, wearing backtags, and deer-tagging procedures.
A proposal to start charging $8-10 for antlerless deer tags to pay for dumpsters for safe deer carcass disposal lost by about 800 votes.
Participants were overwhelmingly opposed to the presence of deer and elk game farms and shooting preserves in the state. CWD has been found on dozens of Wisconsin deer farms over the past 20 years.
A pilot program that would pay hunters and landowners a significant amount for each CWD-positive deer they kill was supported by a nearly 2-1 margin.
A proposed DNR study on the impact of crossbow deer hunting on the state's gun deer season was supported by a majority, while allowing specialized air guns to hunt deer, bear, and elk was narrowly voted down.
A proposal to ban the use of dogs to hunt wolves was defeated by fewer than three hundred votes.
And a ban on wildlife killing contests, which typically target coyotes, fox and rabbits, won by just 125 votes.
A vast majority favored reducing the walleye bag limit to three on all inland waters and also voted to move the northern musky season-opener to the first Saturday in May.
A proposal to start charging registration fees to canoe and kayak owners was defeated by a nearly 3-1 margin.
The results are all advisory, meaning the resolutions brought forward by residents can only be changed by the DNR or Wisconsin legislature, even if they receive positive support.