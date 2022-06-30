DNR warns against lighting off fireworks in state parks or forests

(WQOW) - If you're planning on lighting off your own fireworks, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says some areas are off limits.
According to the DNR, state parks, forests and state-owned public hunting and fishing areas are prohibited.
In a press release, DNR officials also said fireworks are regulated in the state and a permit may be required depending on which fireworks you plan on setting off. They recommend checking with your local officials on what is allowed and what is not.
If you do launch fireworks, the DNR said use caution, because fireworks can lead to wildfires.
If you do attempt to light fireworks on DNR-managed land, you could face a $200 fine or even more if your fun turns into fire. You can check on wildfire conditions on the DNR's website.