Don't put out grape jelly for orioles experts say after hummingbirds hurt

ANTIGO (WQOW) - Bird experts are raising the alarm that a common practice done to attract some birds is actually killing hummingbirds.
Raptor Education Group, Inc. said just this week they had three adult ruby-throated hummingbirds brought in covered in grape jelly. One had already died. The others are alive, but struggling.
The central Wisconsin nonprofit shared photos to raise awareness that grape jelly is a sticky danger for the delicate birds. They said it has become common practice for people to put out jelly for orioles. However, when it is this warm, the jelly melts and sticks in other bird's feathers and feet.
If you want to feed birds at home, the group recommends buying bird-safer jelly from a specialty store like Wild Birds Unlimited.