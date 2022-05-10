Drug take back day yields nearly 60,000 pounds of unwanted medication

(WQOW) - Law enforcement agencies statewide collected 59,840 pounds of unwanted medications on drug take back day to help fight against the Opioid epidemic.
Over 135 Wisconsin law enforcement agencies participated in drug take back day on April 30, providing a safe method of disposal and helping to educate the community about proper storage and disposal.
Attorney General Josh Kaul in a statement released Tuesday thanked everyone who made this spring's event successful.
“Once again, folks from across Wisconsin stepped up to participate in Drug Take Back, and now 59,840 lbs. of unused and unwanted medications will be safely disposed of,” Kaul said in the statement.
The statement went on to say unused or expired medicine should never be flushed or poured down the drain. To find a permanent drug disposal box near you, go to doseofrealitywi.gov