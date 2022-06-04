 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Enjoy Wisconsin parks this 'free fun' weekend

  • 0
STATE PARKS OPEN PIC

(WQOW) - This weekend is your chance to enjoy Wisconsin's great outdoors without some of the usual expense.

The Wisconsin DNR has dubbed Saturday and Sunday as 'free fun weekend.' That means you don't need to buy a pass to use state hiking, biking, ATV, and horse trails. And you can go fishing all weekend without having to buy a license.

State park admission fees are also waived for all visitors. Free fun weekend is open to both residents, and non-residents.

Wisconsin is home to 49 state parks, 44 state trails, and roughly 15,000 lakes.

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags