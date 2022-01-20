 Skip to main content
Evers introduces bill to defend reproductive health care access

Abortion law

MADISON (WQOW) - State Democrats and reproductive advocates are calling on the legislature to defend access to reproductive healthcare in the state.

Thursday morning, Governor Tony Evers, Attorney General Josh Kaul and other legislative Democrats introduced a bill to remove Wisconsin’s centuries-old abortion ban.

The push comes just days before the 49th anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court’s landmark decision in Roe v. Wade— a ruling establishing a right to abortion in the U.S.— as the court considers a case that could gut the decades old decision and curtail abortion access in Wisconsin and other states across the country.

"Wisconsin has a pre roll criminal abortion ban on the books that means if Roe v. Wade is overturned, our state could turn back the clock on reproductive health care access by 50 years," Gov. Evers said. "We cannot go back to the days of criminalizing doctors for providing care to patients, or denying access to abortion and reproductive health decisions a person makes based on their own circumstances, their health and their personal values. "

Meanwhile, Kaul has said his DOJ won’t prosecute or investigate alleged violations of the abortion ban should Roe v. Wade be overturned.

